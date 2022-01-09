While welcoming the organizers of a two-day esports event in Islamabad, the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi said the e-sports events would involve Pakistani youth and would bring further investments in the country in future. The finalists will compete for a 2 CRORE Pakistani rupees prize pool.

Visitors gathered in huge numbers at the main arena to witness intense battles in the tournaments of PUBG Mobile Gamers Galaxy, Valorant, HER Galaxy Valorant Spike Rush 2v2 (Pakistan’s first-ever female esports tournament), and the community tournaments of FIFA 22, and Tekken.

E-sports Events in Pakistan to Further Attract Investors: Dr Alvi

Dr Alvi also congratulated the patron of Galaxy Racer Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum and his entire team for their launch event in Pakistan.

See Also: ESPL Collaborated With RDS to Bring Esports Tournament to Pakistan

He further said that

“I am glad that the investment is taking place in the special technology zone and the fact that this investment is in the fastest growing industry of video gaming. This investment will harbinger a new era of cooperation between the

He noted that there was a youth bump in Pakistan and such e-sports events could be highlighted and started in Pakistan with tremendous youth involvement.

He observed that the Special Technology Zone Authority chaired by Amir Hashmi was a very good platform to invite investments.

Dr Arif Alvi also thanked the investors and artist Fakhar Alam – a great link and proponent of Pakistan throughout the world, for organizing the mega event.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inaugurated the Gamers Galaxy, Pakistan’s biggest esports festival, with a grand prize pool of 20,000,000 Pakistani Rupees, presented by Mountain Dew and organized by Galaxy Race.

Check Also: Infinix and Garena Free Fire launches Pakistan’s first esports-themed experience store in Lahore