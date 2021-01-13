The government of Pakistan has taken a revolutionary step towards the digitalization of the country. Today, the Govt. Announces E-Sports as an Official Sport in Pakistan. The Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, has made this new announcement for gamers. Pakistan is now in the countries where e-Sports is considered an official sport.

He announced on Twitter that the decision came after a discussion between the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Science Foundation. He also told gamers if they take interest in video games than get ready as new opportunities are coming their way soon.

پاکستان سپورٹس بورڈ اور پاکستان سائنس فاونڈیشن کے درمیان یادادشت طے پا گئ ہے جس کے بعد E-Sports کو باقاعدہ کھیل کا درجہ حاصل ہو گا، اگر آپ کو ویڈیو گیمز سے دلچسپی ہے تو تیار ہو جائیے اور نئے مواقع آپ کے منتظر ہیں۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 13, 2021

The federal minister has previously announced in an interview with Waqar Zaka, that the government will facilitate the investors and players in their e-sports ventures. The Minister also announced first National esports tournaments in collaboration with Waqar Zaka, which will provide an official stage for striving esports professionals. He further said,

“We plan on working alongside the companies (who have job opportunities) to create a syllabus and introduce gaming certifications in universities”.

This new move will definitely bring new innovations and trends in the country.

