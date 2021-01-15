E-Sports to get a regular sports status in Pakistan

The gaming industry has been thriving in Pakistan, and after the spread of covid-19, followed by a full lockdown, the number has grown tremendously. The government has just confirmed great news for all of these young people out there who are gaming lovers. Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister of Science and Technology, has declared that E-Sports will now be registered as a regular sports in Pakistan.

The Minister declared on Twitter that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard has been signed by the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Science Foundation.

“A document has been signed between Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Science Foundation after which e-Sports will get regular sports status. If you are an active player or interested to be a part of this journey of video games, get ready for new opportunities”, he wrote.

پاکستان سپورٹس بورڈ اور پاکستان سائنس فاونڈیشن کے درمیان یادادشت طے پا گئ ہے جس کے بعد E-Sports کو باقاعدہ کھیل کا درجہ حاصل ہو گا، اگر آپ کو ویڈیو گیمز سے دلچسپی ہے تو تیار ہو جائیے اور نئے مواقع آپ کے منتظر ہیں۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 13, 2021

He declared that in institutes around the world, the ministry will offer certifications in animation and game production to enable young people to be part of the multibillion-dollar industry. The Minister, in conjunction with Waqar Zaka, also announced the first national esports tournaments, which will include an official stage for aspiring esports professionals.

In Pakistan, this news has elevated esports fans as the gaming industry is presently at its height. While the tradition of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players persists, the latest spell of Valorant has resurrected the dwindling gaming culture.