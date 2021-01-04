E-Stamping, a flagship project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), is aimed at automating the stamp issuance system in Punjab. Since its launch from November 2014, e-stamping has now achieved a milestone by getting Rs. 201.3 billion revenue in 2020. Until 31st December 2020, total revenue collection using this e-stamping system is more than PKR 201 billion. The total of 8.1 million e-stamps has been issued during the year with more than 10.9 million transactions.

E-stamping Revenue Reaches Rs. 201.3 Billion till December 2020

PITB made this announcement on Twitter.

E-stamping ensures streamlining property and business transaction in Punjab. It is to minimize the fraud and fake stamp-papers purchase and sale. PITB has also developed a mobile app for auditors so they can easily verify e-Stamp paper and Challan-32-A. Name of the buyer, seller and the person through whom stamps are being purchased are entered into the system along with their CNIC numbers. PITB has also built a central database for the e-Stamping system which has made the verification process easier for citizens.

PITB in collaboration with other stakeholders has launched a number of apps to facilitate the people of Punjab. Just recently, PITB has introduced a “Rasta App” to help you drive in thick fog. Similarly, to facilitate the teachers, PITB and SED collectively launched the Online Retirement system. All these projects are playing a key role in making the country digital.

