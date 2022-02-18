e-Stamping System to be rolled out in Sindh

PITB, Board of Revenue Government of Sindh, and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) signed an MoU for the implementation of the e-Stamping system in Sindh. The MoU signing ceremony was chaired by the Minister of Revenue and Relief, Makhdoom Mehmood Zaman.

PITB’s e-Stamping system has completely revolutionized the old stamp issuance process. Previously it used to take many days to get a stamp paper but now as PITB has put it online, the process has been made way easier for the people to get a stamp paper who want to purchase high value judicial and non-judicial stamp papers.

The e-Stamp paper previously was submitted to the sub-registrar office, housing societies, and other associated housing authorities making it a long process. Instead, now the access will be provided to the verification system through SMS and web. Hence, streamlining the whole process and bringing all these bodies on one platform online. It will not only make the purchase of land and property easier in Sindh than before but will also restrict the fake stamp papers and land mafia making the system more clean and automated. This project had also facilitated the women of Punjab when this system was introduced in Punjab. The same is expected in Sindh. This system will give ease to women who struggle to attain inherited property.

How to use an e-Stamping System?

For the people who are wondering how to use the new e-Stamping system, he/she need to have simply an internet connection. If the person wants to purchase the high-value non-judicial or judicial stamp papers, he will need to provide the data regarding the area he wants to purchase. The system will automatically calculate the value of the stamp paper needed by the buyer. The names of the buyer, seller, and the person from whom the stamp papers will be purchased will be entered along with their CNIC numbers. The process is done and the purchaser will get the e-Stamp paper in just 15 minutes.

The government of Pakistan has been taking the country towards digitization to keep its pace to pace with the whole world. This is another step to facilitate Sindh citizens and make their dealings easy and comfortable.

