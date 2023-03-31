E3 2023: Video Game Industry’s Biggest Show Cancelled

The video game industry’s biggest event, E3 2023, was cancelled. The show was going to take place in person in Los Angeles for the first time since 2019. The main reason behind this is that huge gaming companies like Nintendo, Microsoft, and Ubisoft are not participating in the event.
E3 2023 was scheduled for June 13th to 16th with a mix of industry-focused days. In an email, Kyle Marsden-Kish, global VP of gaming at ReedPop, wrote:
This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put toward making this event happen, but we had to do what was right for the industry and what was right for E3. We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome. For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you’ve come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences.
Marsden-Kish concluded the email by stating that ReedPop and the ESA will work together on future E3 events. He is also hoping that the convention could return in subsequent years.
However, many big gaming firms have planned their event in June. For instance, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest takes place on June 8th. Microsoft’s annual Xbox showcase and its Starfield-focused show will take place on June 11th. Ubisoft’s in-person Ubisoft Forward Live will take place the day after, on June 12th.
