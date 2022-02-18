EA expresses disappointment over ‘Battlefield 2042’ failure

In an internal meeting, EA reportedly confirmed that Battlefield 2042 “failed to fulfil the expectations of our gamers,” blaming the game’s failure on factors including the debut of Halo Infinite and the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Battlefield 2042 “failed to satisfy the expectations of our gamers, and also plainly missed our expectations,” according to Laura Miele, EA’s chief studios officer. Miele cited a number of factors for game’s underwhelming debut, one of which being that the shooter was released around the same time as Halo Infinite, prompting comparisons between the two games. According to Xfire, Miele believed the scenario was “unfavourable” since “Halo Infinite was a really refined title, but the game had issues and wasn’t as polished.”

Miele may have also mentioned the work-from-home environment as a result of COVID-19, which disrupted the development cycle in the middle.

Although the game has been patched many times since its release in November 2021, the most recent of which being patch 3.2 last month, it appears that harm has already been done. Season One has also been pushed back until the summer, and EA has already stated its dissatisfaction with Battlefield 2042 and its failure to live up to expectations.

The game received hundreds of bad Steam reviews when it was released due to a slew of problems and technical concerns. The negative criticism didn’t stop, and Battlefield 2042 quickly became one of the worst games ever on Steam.