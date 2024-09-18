It’s still uncertain when fans will be able to get their hands on the next Battlefield game, but recent updates from one of the studios behind the popular series have started to shed light on what to expect. Vince Zampella, co-founder and head of Respawn Entertainment, revealed new details in an interview with IGN, hinting at a return to the series’ roots. The next instalment will reportedly take inspiration from Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, two of the most beloved entries in the franchise.

According to Zampella, the upcoming Battlefield game will in a modern era, much like its predecessors. He described the game as a return to form for the series, which has shifted between different settings and styles over the years. The decision to model the game after Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 suggests that the developers are focusing on elements that long-time fans appreciate. These games were well-known for their intense, large-scale battles, modern weapons, and engaging multiplayer modes.

EA Hints at Next Battlefield Game: Play-Testing Underway, Launch Expected in 2025

In the interview, Zampella and EA, the publisher that owns Respawn Entertainment, also shared a sneak peek of concept art for the game. While the game doesn’t yet have a title or release date, the concept art depicts a coastal city ravaged by war, with parts of the area engulfed in flames. This imagery hints at the gritty, chaotic environments that Battlefield is famous for, and it suggests that urban warfare might play a significant role in the upcoming title.

Zampella also addressed the shortcomings of Battlefield 2042, the most recent game in the series. Released in 2021, Battlefield 2042 faced widespread criticism due to technical issues and gameplay changes that did not resonate with the fanbase. Zampella acknowledged these problems, calling Battlefield 2042 a “low point” for the franchise. However, he expressed confidence that the upcoming game would return to what made earlier titles successful.

One major shift in the new game will be the size and density of the maps. Instead of the massive 128-player battles that Battlefield 2042 introduced, the next Battlefield will focus on smaller, more intense 64-player battles. This decision will provide a tighter, more engaging gameplay experience. Additionally, the controversial “specialist” system from Battlefield 2042 will be scrapped in favour of the traditional class-based system that fans have long enjoyed. “You have to applaud the team for trying something new with specialists,” Zampella said. “It didn’t work. It didn’t fit. Specialists will not be coming back.”

Though no official release date has been set, Zampella mentioned that the game is currently in the play-testing phase, indicating that it might be ready for release as early as 2025. He also hinted at plans to build a strong community around the game, with a community program set to launch in 2025. Details about this program remain unclear, but it will likely involve ongoing updates and player engagement to ensure the game’s long-term success.

As development continues, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the new Battlefield game. With a return to the modern era and a focus on the elements that made previous entries so popular, this upcoming title could be exactly what the series needs to regain its footing.