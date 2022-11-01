EA Strikes A Deal To Develop Trio Of Games Based On Marvel Characters

Today, I have a very good piece of information for Marvel fans. Recently, Electronic Arts revealed that it has struck a deal with Marvel in order to develop a trio of games based on the Disney-owned superhero company’s characters. Among them, the first is the Iron Man game that was announced in September. So, brace yourselves as new Games based on Marvel characters are on their way.

EA To Make Games Based on Marvel Characters

The point worth mentioning here is that it’s still unclear which characters the other games will be based on. However, EA noted that the all-new games will fit into the action-adventure titles with original stories. Moreover, they will come to consoles and PCs as well. Last month, the game industry reported that some of the companies confirmed they’re working together on games beyond Iron Man. Marvel Games Executive Vice President Jay Ong stated in a release:

“We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic, creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable”

These games are a long way off noting that they can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future. Reports claim that EA isn’t the only developer working on Marvel titles. Skydance New Media is also working on a World War II-set Captain America and Black Panther game. In addition to that, Insomniac is all ready to release the sequel to its 2018 Spider-Man game next year. The gothic Marvel-inspired strategy game Midnight Suns is also due out on December 2.

Other than Iron Man, we don’t know which superheroes will star is EA’s upcoming games. Let your imagination run wild and do share with us in the comment section what you think about the upcoming games. Are you excited?

