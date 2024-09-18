Early Look at Samsung Galaxy S25+: Thinner Build with Same Battery Power

The anticipation is building for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series set to launch in early 2024. Several leaks and rumors have been circulating about this flagship series for the past few weeks. Even though, some recent leaks have given us a sneak peek into what we can expect from these next-generation flagships, especially the Galaxy S25+. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra and the vanilla model Galaxy S25 model have been the focus of many rumors, however, new details about the Samsung Galaxy S25+ are now surfacing, promising a blend of both improvements and continuities. So, let’s dig into what we know about this model so far.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Battery Capacity Will Remain Unchanged

According to the latest report, the Galaxy S25+ will keep the same battery capacity as its predecessor. The device will feature a 4,900mAh advertised battery capacity, with a rated capacity of 4,755mAh, identical to the Galaxy S24+. Samsung has already finalized major hardware decisions so, significant changes in battery size are not expected before the launch. This seems a disappointing decision to some users. Many people have been hoping for larger batteries, however, it reflects Samsung’s commitment to optimizing existing resources.

Slimmer and Sleeker Designs Across the Board

On a brighter note, the Galaxy S25+ will be sleeker than ever. It will boast a thickness of just 7.3mm—a reduction of 0.4mm compared to the last generation. This slimming down will reportedly be the same across the new lineup, with the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra also shedding 0.4mm off their predecessors, measuring 7.2mm and 8.2mm in thickness respectively. These changes indicate that Samsung is opting for a more streamlined and elegant design for their next-generation models.

The battery capacities remain unchanged. However, Samsung is not holding back on other upgrades. Reports suggest that the S25 Ultra may feature an improved ultrawide camera, indicating a boost in photographic capabilities. Moreover, the Ultra variant is anticipated to sport rounded corners and narrower bezels, improving the overall aesthetics and possibly the display experience.

The tech giant seems to be refining the design elements of their smartphone while maintaining key specifications like battery capacity. For those eagerly awaiting a bigger battery, the hope might be pinned on future models, perhaps not until 2026.

