JazzCash has introduced a new Islamic investment service called Salaam Investments. It offers halal profits and helps users save for their financial goals. The investment is fully Shariah-compliant and offers profit rates of up to 10% per year.

Users can start investing with as little as PKR 500. The plan is designed to be simple, safe, and rewarding. Whether you’re saving for Hajj, a car, or a mobile phone, Salaam Investments helps you reach your goal.

Earn Daily Halal Profits with JazzCash Salaam Investments Feature

Plan Name Minimum Balance (PKR) Annual Profit Rate Basic 500 2.00% Super 1,000 4.00% Prime 2,000 5.00% Ultra 7,500 10.00% Advanced 15,000 10.00% Elite 50,000 10.00%

Users can track their savings and profits in real time. The app shows a clear dashboard to monitor your investment progress. All earnings are halal and based on Islamic finance rules.

Salaam Investments also comes with a Takaful (Islamic insurance) feature. This gives extra protection for your savings and peace of mind.

How to Start:

Open the JazzCash app. Go to the “Banking & Finance” section. Tap on “Salaam Investments.” Choose your goal (like Hajj, car, mobile, etc.). Enter your target amount and timeline. Check the expected profit rate. Add money to your Salaam Wallet now or later. Track your profits through the dashboard.

This new feature gives JazzCash users an easy way to invest and grow their money a halal way. It is secure, goal-focused, and fits different budgets.

JazzCash continues to bring innovative financial solutions for everyone. Salaam Investments is another step toward helping users plan and save with ease.

Download the JazzCash app today and start your halal investment journey. It’s free, simple, and fully digital.

