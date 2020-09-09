East Law- An e-library Making Research Quicker, Easier and More Effective

East Law is innovating legal research in Pakistan by providing access to the largest e-library of Case Laws, Legislation and precedents for educational and research purposes. With a collection of more than 1 million legal documents and over 10 million digital pages, eastlaw’s online e-library is making research quicker, easier and more effective

According to the founder,

“Pakistan’s legal sector hasn’t been proactive in adapting to lawtech. Our aim is to use technology and offer various research services necessary for law students, law firms, legal departments, and universities. With a collection of more than 1 million legal documents and over 10 million digital pages, eastlaw’s online e-library is making research quicker, easier and more effective.”

What exactly East Law does?

Eastlaw.pk provides a platform for legal research. It is an E-Library containing the most extensive databank of legal documents in Pakistan.

How did you come up with the idea?

Legal education in Pakistan is going through an academic draught due to a lack of education material availability. Comparative jurisdiction of laws like India, Bangladesh, the UK, etc. have similar, more developed, and advanced research resources for their respective legal communities. This gave us to create East Law.

What was the initial response to East Law?

Response to east law has been great since day 1 of launch. We have received positive feedback from our growing subscribers.

How did NIC help you?

NIC helped us with a lot of expert advice in technology and product development. We also received good marketing advice. NIC also assisted in getting us connected with VC’s.

What have you done that has been very effective in helping to grow the business?

Consistent innovation in product development has been a key to our success as it helped us grow the business.

What advice would you give to somebody else who wanted to start a similar business?

Start today, go slow, plan, and visualize the future of your business. You will learn with every passing day the key is to reflect on your learnings.