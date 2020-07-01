Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives- Asad Umar chaired a meeting on the initiatives taken by PBS regarding digital transformation and evidence-based policymaking here on Tuesday. PBS officials briefed the Minister that PBS had actively perused the aim of shifting from manual data collection to electronic data collection and has achieved in-house capacity to develop Android Based data collection software, Mobile Apps, and Dash Boards.

Easy & Wide Access to the Data will be Beneficial to all Stakeholders: Asad Umar

It was further informed that PBS has developed a Decision Support System for Inflation (DSSI) which provides information about wholesale prices, retail prices, import/export, and production in one window. DSSI would enable policymakers to take an evidence-based policy decision and address the causes of inflation in the country. This system will be useful for National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), Provincial Governments, District Administration, and Price Committees.

Minister Asad Umar appreciated the efforts undertaken by PBS and said that reliable and timely data helps the policymakers to make informed decisions. He said that PBS has a vast repository of Census Data at Block level. Easy and wide access to the data will be beneficial to all stakeholders. This system will help policymakers in making an effective policy.

