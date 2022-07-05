Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments app, has partnered with the Bank of Khyber to ensure seamless distribution of funds to beneficiaries in KPK under the Insaf Food Programme. Through the strategic partnership, beneficiaries of the program will be able to receive PKR 2100 every month in their Easypaisa mobile wallet or collect cash from any Easypaisa agent to meet their essential food-related needs. The program shall benefit more than five million people in the province, costing PKR 25.5 billion annually.

Easypaisa and Bank of Khyber Partner for KPK’s Insaf Food Programme

The agreement was signed by M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, of Easypaisa/ Telenor Microfinance Bank and Mohammad Ali Gulfaraz, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Khyber.

Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Easypaisa/ Telenor Microfinance Bank commented on the occasion,

We are extremely proud to be joining hands with the Bank of Khyber to facilitate the people of KPK by providing convenient access to funds under the Insaf Food Programme. This is not only in line with our mission of a financially inclusive Pakistan but would also enable us to bring ease into the lives of the ordinary citizens during these testing times.

Also present at the occasion, Managing Director/ CEO Bank of Khyber, Mr. Mohammad Ali Gulfaraz commented,

Bank of Khyber is proud to be chosen by the Government of KP to implement the Insaf Food Card project aiming to distribute Rs 25.5 billion annually to 1 million low-income households in the form of monthly cash support to help them cope with inflation. Our partnership with Easypaisa will enable convenient access to funds to the beneficiaries by leveraging their extensive network across KP.

With more than 10 million customers using the Easypaisa App in the last 30-days across the Android and iOS platforms, Easypaisa is the most used Pakistani App across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration & technology.

