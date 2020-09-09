Easypaisa and PayFast Teamed-Up to Make Online Payments More Speedy in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Easypaisa, a leading online wallet provider, digital payments app has teamed up with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in order to support digital payments in the country.

Pakistan’s leading digital payments app, Easypaisa has partnered with the fastest-growing fintech PayFast, to avoid interruption in digital payments. Users of the Easypaisa wallets can now use the Indigenous Payment Gateway of PayFast to pay online.

The PayFast approves multi-instrument acceptance of Scheme Cards, mobile wallets, and bank account number by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for its pilot operations. They address merchant pain points, via digital registration, robust APIs and plugins, fraud detection, PCI-DSS certified infrastructure and PayLinks, digital billing, and invoicing solutions appropriate for the FB, the merchant industry, freelancers or online workplace, etc to accept payment simply via a unique link.

Easypaisa and PayFast are working together to flawless payment methods in Pakistan

It is the first and largest unbranched banking service in Pakistan with millions of customers using the Easypaisa App to conduct their financial transactions, from funds transfers to bills, for top-ups, retail, and online seller transactions. Every smartphone user can install and configure their wallet within seconds in the Easypaisa application to start transactions. It is also linked with the 1-link interbank fund transfers, Customers can receive an Easypaisa Debit Card, that can be used to withdraw cash from any ATM throughout Pakistan, as well as for payments to any supplier who accepts the payments by card.

You can follow these steps to pay via PayFast app:

Add a cart item from the eCommerce store of a PayFast trading

Select “PayFast” on the checkout page.

Go to the “Wallets Mobile” tab once redirected and select Easypaisa.

Add your details i.e. wallet number/email address.

Give the USSD response or the Easypaisa app permission for

The order will be paid successfully, once verified.

Adnan Ali, PayFast Cheif Executive Officer Said:

Moreover, Easypaisa CEO / Telenor Microfinance Bank, Mudassar Aqil, respond on the partnership:

You can visit their websites apps.net.pk or easypaisa.com.pk to find more information about PayFast and Easypaisa.

