EASYPAISA BECOMES INTO ‘EIDIPAISA’ TO COMMEMORATE EID-UL-FITR

Easypaisa, has once again become Eidipaisa to provide its users with an in-app Eidi feature to commemorate Eid-ul-Fitr this year. Millions of customers of the App will be able to send personalized Eidi to their loved ones across the country in a convenient and secure manner.

As the festive season of Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, people run to banks and wait in long queues both inside and outside to withdraw fresh currency notes. Most ATMs are either out of cash or the link is down because of excessive load which can be quite frustrating amidst last days of fasting and Eid preparation. With Easypaisa’s Eidi feature, customers will now be able to stay in the comfort of their homes and send Eidi to anyone, anywhere in Pakistan, digitally. The Easypaisa App’s logo on all mobile platforms has also gotten an exciting update to announce the commencement of the festive season.

Digital methods of communications and financial transactions provide users with unprecedented convenience for people to perform a host of activities, including transferring money to anyone in the country with just a few taps. Easypaisa, the country’s most used payments App, understands the need for users to connect with each other and share their festivities on an occasion like Eid. In line with its objective of providing best-in-class payment solutions for all users, this feature will not only promote digital financial transactions but also allow users to send love across to their friends and family.

Easypaisa, the country’s most used payments App, understands the need for users to connect with each other and share their festivities on an occasion like Eid. In line with its objective of providing best-in-class payment solutions for all users, this feature will not only promote digital financial transactions but also allow users to send love across to their friends and family.