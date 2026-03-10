easypaisa digital bank reports profit after tax of Rs. 17.04 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors of easypaisa digital bank has approved the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the Bank delivering remarkable results, marking a successful year as the country’s first digital retail bank and further reinforcing its leadership position in Pakistan’s digital financial sector.

easypaisa digital bank’s Profit after Tax (PAT) surged to PKR 17.04 billion, compared to PKR 3.41 billion in the last year. Earnings per Share (EPS) for 2025 rose significantly to PKR 28.47, from PKR 5.77 in 2024. The substantial increase in PAT and EPS is primarily attributable to the recognition of net deferred tax of PKR 10.79 billion arising from previously unabsorbed tax depreciation and business losses, on the back of sustainable profitability. The Bank’s steady performance was primarily driven by significant deposit growth and higher fee-based revenues from payment services, while effective cost control further enhanced overall profitability, despite a lower SBP policy rate.

The bank’s financial performance demonstrated robust growth across key metrics. Revenue rose by 18.53% YoY to PKR 46.1 billion, driven by a 7.12% increase in net markup income and a 37.76% rise in non-markup income. This performance reflects the continued momentum in digital lending, growth in low-cost deposits, and higher transaction volumes in the payments business.

Operating expenses increased moderately by 7.12%, reflecting continued investments in technology infrastructure, talent acquisition, and customer growth initiatives, partly offset by an actualization of accrued compensation costs. Further, the cost-to-income ratio improved to 73.12% compared to 80.91% in the last year, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency.

The Bank’s digital ecosystem continued to expand, and the registered base surpassed 59 million, with monthly active users (MAUs) reaching 20 million, representing a 24.22% increase from 16.1 million last year. Customer deposits reached PKR 127.7 billion, marking a 67.60% increase over 2024, driven by strong customer confidence following the easypaisa’s transition to a digital retail bank. The CASA ratio remained strong at 97.82%.

Advances of the bank stood at PKR 26.93 billion, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 19.9%. Non-performing loans (NPLs) improved to 4%, with a healthy coverage ratio of 144.6%. The Bank’s equity was recorded at PKR 30.91 billion, while the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained strong at 20.36%, well above required levels.

Commenting on the results, Jahanzeb Khan, President & CEO, easypaisa digital bank, said,

“2025 marked a defining milestone for easypaisa as we commenced operations as Pakistan’s first digital bank. Building on our leadership in digital payments, we are expanding into new products and underserved segments while maintaining a sustainable growth model. We continue to maintain our leadership in the digital banking ecosystem in Pakistan, serving more than 58 million customers. Our focus remains on empowering customers and businesses through seamless, secure, and innovative digital financial solutions that support our evolving economy towards a cashless Pakistan.”

Amin Sukhiani, Chief Financial Officer, easypaisa digital bank, said, “Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, easypaisa delivered strong operational momentum supported by disciplined financial management and diversified revenue growth. Our expanding product portfolio and growing customer engagement continue to strengthen the Bank’s long-term sustainability. We remain focused on balancing growth with prudent risk management while investing in technology and innovation to support scalable profitability.”

With over 59 million registered users and as the country’s first digital bank to commence commercial operations, easypaisa remains aligned with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision to drive inclusive economic growth. We are committed to expanding our range of financial products and services not just for our current users, but also for the millions who remain unbanked or underbanked.

