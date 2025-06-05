easypaisa Digitizes Cattle-Market & Qurbani Transactions for Eid-ul-Adha

Prioritizing ease and convenience for millions this Eid-ul-Adha, easypaisa digital bank is playing a critical role in not just digitizing the traditionally cash-intensive cattle-market transactions, but also enabling users to seamlessly fulfill their sacrificial obligations digitally via the easypaisa app.

Having deployed its Raast-based QR code payment system at select cattle markets across Pakistan, easypaisa is leading the effort in digitizing cattle-market transactions as part of the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) ‘Go Cashless’ campaign, which leverages the digital rails of the Raast instant payment system to promote broader financial access.

The service available at selected cattle markets in metropolitan cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan, enables easypaisa users and users of other digital banking apps and wallets to send and receive payments effortlessly. To send money, users can tap the scan code option on the home screen, scan the QR code, and enter the amount to complete the transaction. Similarly, to receive payments, users can tap the scan code option on their easypaisa app home screen and tap on ‘receive money’ through either a static or a dynamic QR code. easypaisa users can also fulfill their sacrificial obligations seamlessly by donating through the Shaukat Khanum mini app within the easypaisa platform.

Eid-ul-Adha drives substantial economic activity across Pakistan, with an estimated impact of associated activities amounting to PKR 839.2 billion in 2024. Given the volume and scale of these transactions, easypaisa is enabling a secure, seamless digital transaction experience, aligning with SBP’s mission to advance Pakistan’s digital financial ecosystem.

Jahanzeb Khan, President & CEO, easypaisa digital bank, stated,

“As Pakistan’s first digital bank, easypaisa remains at the forefront of combining technology with convenience, enabling users to transact securely this Eid-ul Adha. Gone are the days when people had to carry large amounts of cash to cattle markets to purchase sacrificial animals. We stand with the State Bank of Pakistan, which has played a pivotal role through its proactive efforts to digitize the country’s evolving financial space, and leverage the Raast payment system to create a truly seamless transaction experience for both cattle merchants and the general public, this Eid.”

Farhan Hassan, Head of Wallet Business, easypaisa digital bank, commented, “easypaisa is committed to advancing SBP’s mission of fostering financial inclusion and enabling a digitally empowered Pakistan through its customer-centric product offerings. The QR-based payment solution helps digitize cattle market transactions, offering a convenient and hassle-free experience to millions of users and merchants this Eid-ul-Adha.”

easypaisa continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge digital financial solutions that simplify and enhance user experiences. Earlier, easypaisa was the first to launch ‘eidipaisa’, an innovative use case that allows users to conveniently send digital eidi to their loved ones and spread the joy of Eid.

With over 50 million registered users and being the country’s first digital bank to commence commercial operations, easypaisa remains committed to supporting the SBP in its vision to drive economic growth and create sustainable pathways for a digitally empowered and financially inclusive Pakistan.

Also Read: easypaisa Introduces Digital Insurance Marketplace, Offering Free Subscription