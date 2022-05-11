Easypaisa launches in-App Biometric Verification

Easypaisa, has introduced an innovative feature that enables users to upgrade their mobile wallet accounts through in-app biometric verification. A key regulatory requirement, Biometric Verification System (BVS) also enhances users’ daily, monthly and yearly transaction limits.

Customers will now be able to use the BVS feature to upgrade their mobile wallet accounts without the need to visit any agent, franchise or branch for this purpose. Earlier, customers had to physically visit an external location to biometrically verify their mobile wallet as mandated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). With the launch of in-app Biometric Verification, by following some simple on-screen steps, customers can now easily use the BVS feature from within the Easypaisa App and enjoy upgrades on transaction limits in a convenient and secure manner.

Commenting on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Easypaisa / Telenor Microfinance Bank said;

“At Easypaisa, we take pride in leading Pakistan’s fintech revolution by transforming the digital payments landscape. Through our best-in-class technology, we are constantly working on adding new features on our platform to enable all Pakistanis to take charge of their financial decisions in a convenient and secure manner. The recently introduced in-app biometric verification will eliminate the dependency for users to physically visit merchants/franchises to upgrade their accounts and enhance transaction limits, while also ensuring compliance to regulatory guidelines.’’

With more than 10 million customers using the Easypaisa App in the last 30-days across the Android and iOS platforms, Easypaisa is the most used Pakistani App across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration & technology.