easypaisa launches in-app chatbot ‘ello’ to redefine customer experience for millions

easypaisa digital bank has unveiled its AI-powered in-app chatbot, “ello,” marking a major step forward in its commitment to delivering smarter, faster, and more accessible financial services to millions of Pakistanis.

The launch of ello reflects easypaisa’s continued investment in artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience and drive greater financial inclusion. Designed to provide instant support and seamless self-service, ello brings banking convenience directly into customers’ hands, right within the easypaisa app.

Activating ello is simple and intuitive: customers log in to their easypaisa app and gently shake their phone. The friendly chatbot instantly appears, ready to assist.

Through ello, easypaisa users can access a wide range of services, including:

• Product Knowledge Hub: unified center for product information, the product aims to enhance customer knowledge on different products within easypaisa.

• Help center & Use case Redirection: enables intuitive, human-like interactions to guide users across journeys and simplify feature access.

By combining conversational AI with essential banking services, ello reduces wait times, empowers customers with greater control, and ensures secure, round-the-clock support.

Farhan Hassan, Chief Digital Officer, easypaisa digital bank, said, “At easypaisa, our mission is to make digital financial services simple, accessible, and inclusive for every Pakistani. The launch of ello helps us deploy AI within our operations to deliver instant support, streamlining everyday digital banking, and enhancing the overall customer experience at scale.”

The ello chatbot was built and launched for easypaisa’s users via the Ant International GenAI Cockpit, an AI-as-a-Service platform for fintechs that helps businesses build generative AI-driven agentic applications, backed by Ant International’s deep domain excellence in financial services.

Jiang-Ming Yang, Chief Innovation Officer, Ant International, commented, “Empowering businesses of all sizes to undertake AI transformation, accessing our deep industry know-how and advanced AI capabilities through our AI-as-a-Service platform, is a core pillar of Ant International’s AI strategy. The launch of ello marks a critical first step as we support easypaisa’s journey to enhance their business operations with AI, and we look forward to supporting our partners in delivering more innovative, inclusive financial services to users everywhere.”

With millions relying on easypaisa for their daily financial needs, the introduction of ello reinforces the bank’s position at the forefront of digital innovation, setting new benchmarks for customer engagement and service excellence in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem. Moving forward, ello will also serve as a financial assistant enabling easypaisa users with AI powered customer service support as and when required.

With a customer base representing one in every five Pakistanis, a 31% female user base, and over 4.5 billion transactions processed in 2025, valued at more than PKR 15 trillion, approximately 13% of Pakistan’s GDP, easypaisa digital bank continues to set new benchmarks in digital banking and financial empowerment across Pakistan.

