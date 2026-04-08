easypaisa leads Disbursement for Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s Fuel Package 2026

easypaisa digital bank, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform and digital bank, is proud to support the Government of Pakistan in the implementation of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s Fuel Package 2026, enabling fast, secure, and transparent disbursement of financial assistance to millions of eligible citizens nationwide. easypaisa is the first digital wallet to facilitate the transfer of the first batch to trucks successfully. This will be followed by tank lorries, buses, and motorcycles.

As part of this initiative aimed at providing relief amid rising fuel costs, easypaisa has played a pivotal role in digitizing subsidy distribution. Under the initiative, easypaisa disbursed PKR 1.2 billion to over 32,000 beneficiaries, including operators of buses, trucks, long-haul vehicles, and delivery vans.

Leveraging its extensive digital payments infrastructure and vast network of users and agents, easypaisa has ensured that beneficiaries can conveniently receive and access funds without the need for long queues or complex procedures.

Through its robust mobile wallet ecosystem, easypaisa facilitates real-time transfers directly to beneficiaries, enhancing financial inclusion and reducing dependency on traditional cash-based systems. The platform’s secure and user-friendly interface allows recipients to easily withdraw funds, pay bills, or make purchases digitally.

“We are honored to partner with the Government of Pakistan in delivering timely financial relief to citizens,” said Jahanzeb Khan, President & Chief Executive Officer, easypaisa digital bank. “Our mission has always been to relentlessly simplify and secure access to financial services, unlocking opportunities and empowering all Pakistanis. This initiative reflects the impact digital banks, like easypaisa, can have in driving efficiency and transparency in public welfare programs.”

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, said, “Digital payments are a key pillar of Pakistan’s modern financial system, enabling transparency, efficiency, and inclusion at scale. Platforms like easypaisa are playing a vital role in ensuring that government support reaches citizens quickly and securely. Under the digital nation vision of the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, digital finance can directly improve lives while advancing our vision of a cashless and digitally empowered Pakistan.”

easypaisa’s role in Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s Fuel Package 2026 underscores its commitment to supporting national initiatives, financial inclusion, and strengthening Pakistan’s digital economy. By ensuring accurate targeting and minimizing leakages, the platform contributes to a more accountable and efficient subsidy distribution process.

With over 59 million registered users and a widespread agent network across urban and rural areas, easypaisa continues to be a trusted partner in advancing financial inclusion and enabling government-to-person (G2P) payments at scale.

Also Read: easypaisa digital bank reports profit after tax of Rs. 17.04 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025.