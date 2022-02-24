Easypaisa Partners with Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) to Facilitate Digital Fee Payments

Easypaisa, the country’s leading digital payments platform, has partnered with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) to digitize the conventional fee collection mechanism. FBISE is a unique entity amongst the Public Sectors organizations with the potential of compatibility to meet the requirements of modern modes of financial transactions. This collaboration, which materialized due to the robust nature of both parties, will enable all fee payments related to FBISE to be paid seamlessly through the Easypaisa platform.

The Prime Minister’s ‘Digital Pakistan’ initiative is rapidly spreading to administrative ecosystems with numerous government departments and institutions shifting towards online processes, especially with respect to payments. FBISE is one of the organizations to have taken a lead in the sphere of digital Pakistan. Easypaisa has been at the forefront of consistent efforts in this regard playing a major role in developing a digital ecosystem that is beneficial for all Pakistanis. FBISE is amongst a host of other government organizations that have shifted towards online fee collection through Easypaisa through this integration, the Easypaisa platform will provide a secure and convenient medium of fee collection to FBISE that will considerably streamline the existing payment process.

Speaking at the development, Shahzad Khan, Head of Channels, Easypaisa said; “Since inception, our objective at Easypaisa has been to revolutionize Pakistan’s financial landscape where digital payments are seamless and accessible to all Pakistanis in a simple manner. Over the years, we have evolved drastically from a basic peer-to-peer money transfer service into a comprehensive infrastructure that can now serve as the enabler for individuals and businesses across Pakistan to transact digitally. This partnership with FBISE is another step towards personification of our ability to create significant value chains through the power of collaboration and technology.”

Talking about advancement, Qaisar Alam, Chairman FBISE quoted “Apart from other innovation in the process of FBISE including system based examination, online services for the students/institutions etc., FBISE has achieved another milestone by signing this agreement now students can deposit fee from home and avail hassle free online services without visiting FBISE office.”

Easypaisa has significantly increased the number of partners and scope of its services in recent times with over 250 unique billers now part of the application’s diverse portfolio. With over 10 million customers using the Easypaisa App in the last 30-days across the Android and iOS platforms, Easypaisa is the most used Pakistani App across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society.