Easypaisa, the country’s leading payments solution and Seed Out, an innovative crowd funding platform which provides entrepreneurial solutions to the underprivileged , have recently collaborated to digitize the process of payment collection from the latter’s beneficiaries. It is yet another milestone in Easypaisa’s journey of bringing digital financial solutions to its users through partnerships with prominent organizations in the country.

This newly formed partnership will allow beneficiaries of Seed Out to receive and disburse loan payments seamlessly through the Easypaisa App. The agreement was signed by Khurram Malik, Head of Easypaisa, Telenor Microfinance Bank and Zain Ashraf, Founder & President, Seed Out. Senior executives from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

Easypaisa partners with Seed Out to Digitize Payment Collection

Khurram Malik, Head of Easypaisa, Telenor Microfinance Bank, while expressing his views about the development said: “Easypaisa has been instrumental in providing innovative payment solutions to facilitate our customers and consistently add value to our products and solutions. Our agreement with Seed Out comes in connection with our commitment of digitizing cash payments. We will continue to build such partnerships in order to support convenient and hassle-free payments and enhance financial inclusion in Pakistan”.

Adding his opinion, Founder of Seed Out, Zain Ashraf stated: “Seed Out has always remained true to its vision of integrating technology and development. With this MOU signing with Easypaisa, I’m very pleased as our beneficiaries will be able to easily repay their loan amount from the comfort of their homes. It saves them time and money. Taking small steps to make people’s lives easier makes a big difference”.

Easypaisa is Pakistan’s leading mobile financial services provider serving millions of customers across the country. It is a hallmark for Easypaisa to enable the financially neglected masses in achieving autonomy to grow and become financially inclusive.