easypaisa Supports GoP in Disbursing financial assistance to 1 m+ Beneficiaries under PM’s Ramadan Relief Package

In line with our mission to empower underserved communities and expand financial access, easypaisa digital bank is actively supporting the Government of Pakistan this Ramadan, in delivering vital financial assistance to those who need it most, under the Prime Minister’s Ramadan Relief Package.

As part of this initiative, PKR 20 billion will be distributed among 4 million deserving households nationwide, with each family receiving PKR 5,000 in financial support. easypaisa digital bank is facilitating the disbursement of much-needed financial assistance to over 1 million beneficiaries across all four provinces, as well as Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, reinforcing its commitment to fostering financial empowerment nationwide.

Most payments will be made directly into mobile wallets, ensuring a seamless, secure, and efficient disbursement process. Beyond providing immediate relief, this initiative promotes financial inclusion by granting marginalized communities access to mobile wallets—empowering them with essential banking services such as airtime top-ups, utility bill payments, and secure money transfers.

Jahanzeb Khan, President & CEO, easypaisa digital bank, stated,

“At easypaisa digital bank, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the government in delivering financial assistance to those who need it most during Ramadan. With over 50 million registered users, we are not just facilitating transactions—we are driving a financial revolution that empowers millions. Our role in advancing financial inclusion across Pakistan is critical, and we take immense pride in supporting initiatives that create lasting impact.”

This collaboration represents a transparent and dignified approach to financial assistance, enabling beneficiaries to receive aid with respect and ease, ensuring they can celebrate the blessings of Ramadan alongside the rest of the nation.

Being Pakistan’s first digital bank, easypaisa continues to play a critical role in unlocking the immense potential of Pakistan’s emerging digital landscape, fostering economic growth and creating sustainable pathways for development.

