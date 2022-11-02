Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital-first payments platform, now offers food services through its partnership with Blink. This partnership will provide Easypaisa users with a unique in-app experience, enabling them to access multiple food apps and make secure digital payments through the Easypaisa payment layer.

The Mini App platform provide users access to their favorite apps within Easypaisa. The platform provides a one window solution catering to multiple lifestyle choices of our users with a seamless onboarding and payment experience.

The Burger Lab mini app, integrated into Easypaisa, is launched in partnership with ‘Blink’ – a commerce enablement platform for restaurants, supermarkets, and retail. Easypaisa users nationwide can avail these services and enjoy exclusive discounts.

Easypaisa to Launch Food Delivery Apps in Collaboration with Blink

This is an important development towards Easypaisa’s goal of revolutionizing the digital payments landscape of Pakistan with innovations to facilitate its customers not only with digital payments, but with a range of quality services.

The launch ceremony was attended by Omar Moeen Malik, Business Head – Easypaisa, and Syed Sair Ali, CEO Blink, along with other team members to recognize and celebrate the landmark collaboration between digital giants.

Commenting on the development, Omar Moeen Malik stated: “We are the fastest growing platform that operates on Open APIs and mini apps where any developer or third party can integrate their services into. With our partnership with Blink, customers will get access to various food apps, providing them a one-stop solution where they can gain access to various food options. Through collaboration and technology, we are committed to provide an unmatched user experience to millions of Pakistanis.”

Expressing his views on the initiative, Syed Sair Ali, stated: “At Blink, we have always taken the growth of our partners as our goal. If Blink is helping its brands in getting more direct orders, we are moving towards our goal. With this partnership, we are connecting Blink’s partner restaurants to one of the largest digital user bases in Pakistan through Easypaisa mini apps.”

With more than 10 million customers using the Easypaisa app every month, the platform offers a very strong customer base to any service that wants to integrate. Easypaisa is committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration and technology.

