easypaisa wins Big at Dragons of Pakistan 2025, Secures Multiple Accolades

easypaisa digital bank won big yet again at this year’s Dragons of Pakistan awards, bagging 2 Gold and one Bronze award for its easycash and donations campaign.

easypaisa secured multiple accolades, winning Gold in the Integrated Marketing Category for the Donations campaign, alongside Gold in the Product Launch or Relaunch category, and Bronze in the Influencer/Content Creation category for easycash.

Winning at the Dragons of Pakistan, known for recognizing the most effective and creative marketing communications, is a significant achievement for easypaisa. It serves as a testament to the impactful work and how the brand is redefining the use of digital finance to create a positive impact.

Commenting on this achievement, Farhan Hassan, Chief Digital Officer, easypaisa digital bank, said,

“As a digital bank, easypaisa is playing its role in democratizing access to innovative digital financial services, which require creative yet on-point marketing. Winning at the Dragons of Pakistan 2025 signifies how, as a brand, our campaigns resonate with multiple audiences and are hitting the nail on the head by getting the recognition and accolades they deserve.”

Rifah Qadri, Executive Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications, easypaisa digital bank, commented, “Winning at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 is a proud moment. I’ve always believed that marketing should simplify, not complicate. For us, it’s not just about big campaigns, it’s about shifting perspectives and making digital banking feel intuitive and effortless. Grateful to our customers, agency partners, and in-house teams who help bring this vision to life. Here’s to building more work that connects deeply, drives impact, and makes finance feel a little less like finance.”

This latest win follows a series of other awards and recognitions for easypaisa in the global arena, for various globally acknowledged campaigns such as the Audio Nikhanama. This newest set of Awards at the Dragons of Pakistan further solidifies its position as a pioneer in using technology for the greater good and creating positive impact.

With a customer base representing 1 in every 5 Pakistani adults, a 31% female user base, and over 2.7 billion transactions processed in 2024, worth PKR 9.5 trillion, approximately 9% of Pakistan’s GDP, easypaisa continues to set new benchmarks for digital banking and financial empowerment across Pakistan.

