ECC Approves Technical Supplementry Grant of Rs. 100 Million for NITB

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved technical supplementary grant of Rs 100 million for centralized procurement of Information Communication Technology infrastructure required for implementation of e-Government program.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication had moved a summary to the ECC while seeking technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs 100 million for centralized procurement of ICT to National Information Technology Board (NITB).

ECC Approves Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 100 Million for NITB

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh presided over the ECC meeting here on Wednesday.

According to documents available, MoITT had earlier sought financial support from the Finance Ministry. Finance Ministry considered the matter and replied that in view of the sever financial constraints being faced by the national exchequer, the Finance Division agreed in principle to the provision of Rs 100 million only through TSG for centralized procurement.

During the current financial year by surrendering an equivalent amount out of the provision of contingencies (IB-0780) under demand No.041-subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure of the Finance Division. In view of above MoITT was advised to move a summary for the approval of ECC of the cabinet.

The federal cabinet in March 2019 approved to convert all the federal ministries and departments by June 2020 with centralized procurement which would cost Rs 1.4 billion. However, after the rupee depreciation, the cost is increased to Rs 1.8 billion, said a senior official of MoITT.

Official further said that it has been decided that all the ministries would surrender non-development fund to the ministry and a centralized procurement would be made. He said that so far Rs 11.7 million have been surrendered by eight ministries.

Around 29 ministries have been upgraded to different levels of e-offices while 13 are still at zero level. The NITB was working on integration of data nervous system which will provide a central plate form for communication within all the public departments.

Also Read: ECC approves energy ministry’s plan to raise over Rs136bn financial facility