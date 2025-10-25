The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday deferred ban on import of three years used cars for overseas Pakistanis under three schemes.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

The ECC also considered a summary submitted by the Commerce Division regarding proposed amendments to the procedure for import of vehicles under the Personal Baggage, Transfer of Residence, and Gift Schemes (Appendix-E) of the Import Policy Order, 2022.

ECC Defers Ban on Import of Used Cars for Overseas Pakistanis

After detailed deliberations on various aspects of the proposal, the Committee directed the Commerce Division to undertake further consultations with relevant stakeholders and resubmit the proposal.

The ECC also reviewed a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce on the import and export policy for precious metals and jewellery. The Committee approved continuation of the existing framework with enhanced transparency and automation measures to improve efficiency and traceability.

The ECC also considered two summaries presented by the Defence Division. The ECC approved a TSG of Rs 2.500 billion for the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park under the Pakistan Navy, and also approved another TSG equivalent to AED 45 million available in rupee cover with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to settle an overdraft facility utilized by the FWO for its overseas construction operations in the United Arab Emirates.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) approached the ECC for a TSG amounting to Rs 455.984 million to meet expenditures related to the conduct of Local Government Elections during FY 2025–26, which the Committee approved. Similarly, the Finance Division’s request for a TSG of Rs 112.118 million for the installation of individual electricity meters in the Pakistan Mint Residential Colony was also approved.

The ECC considered and approved a summary from the Ministry of Interior & Narcotics Control seeking a TSG of Rs 21.500 million for the procurement of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by Headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) during the current fiscal year.