Economic Rebound Drives Local Mobile Manufacturing in Pakistan: 22.59M Units Produced in 9 Months

In a significant achievement, local mobile manufacturing in Pakistan saw substantial growth in the first nine months of 2024, with an exceptional 22.59 million devices produced. According to the latest data, 13.86 million of these were smartphones, while 8.73 million were 2G feature phones. It underscores an accelerating shift toward smartphones across the country. This trend marks a milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation as consumer preferences continue to prefer smartphones over basic feature phones.

Local Mobile Manufacturing in Pakistan Surge as Smartphone Demand Grows

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reported a sharp drop in mobile imports, with only 1.1 million devices brought in commercially over the same period. This highlights Pakistan’s increasing dependence on local manufacturing, reducing its reliance on imports. Among mobile makers, Infinix has appeared as the leading brand, producing 2.79 million units in 2024.

Pakistan’s mobile production trends highlight a continuous recovery from recent economic pressures. The drop in manufacturing in 2022 and 2023 followed the central bank’s currency control measures and a hike in interest rates aimed at stabilizing the economy. However, the current cuts in interest rates by the State Bank of Pakistan have provided some comfort, helping manufacturers in scaling up production and meeting consumer demand.

Pakistan’s smartphone adoption rate continues to rise steadily. Smartphones now make up 64% of devices in use across the country, up from 59% in 2023. This rise emphasizes the gradual decline of 2G feature phones, which now represent just 36% of the market, down from 41% last year. This growth aligns with broader digital transformation goals, as Pakistan aims to extend internet access and mobile connectivity nationwide.

Pakistan’s mobile manufacturing industry seems poised for further growth. Local production, stimulated by the demand for affordable smartphones, is anticipated to play a crucial role in advancing digital inclusion, particularly as internet-based services expand and more users depend on mobile connectivity. The continued rise in local manufacturing is a good sign, placing Pakistan as a key player in the mobile device market.

