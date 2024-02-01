ECP Bans Mobile Phones In Polling Stations During Elections 2024

In a significant development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned carrying mobile phones inside the polling stations for the upcoming General Elections 2024. The reason behind this step is to enhance security measures.

No Mobile Phones Allowed Inside Polling Stations

Recently, the electoral watchdog delivered a circular to all four provincial election commissioners. It barred ECP staff from carrying mobile phones inside polling stations across Pakistan during the general elections in 2024. The worth mentioning point is that all the election staff, except the presiding officers, would keep their mobile phones switched off during the polling time according to ECP. Furthermore, the ECP stated that male staff would not be allowed to enter female polling stations without the permission of presiding officers.

A few days back, the Federal cabinet issued an official notification regarding the deployment of Pakistan Army’s personnel across Pakistan. Their duty will be at sensitive constituencies and polling stations during the general election of 2024. The notification states:

“Under Article 245 of the Constitution, the army will be deployed across the country,”

The army will be deployed from Feb 5 till Feb 10. The notification further disclosed that the military personnel deployed outside sensitive stations will serve as a quick response force. They will play a major role in the transparent and peaceful polling process. Moreover, the Civil Armed Forces will also be stationed at the Printing Corporation of Pakistan and the Pakistan Post Foundation. The government is taking these steps to enhance security so that a fair and peaceful polling process can be done. Let’s see what happens next.