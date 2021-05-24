ECP Points Out the Need of Trusted Technology In Elections

In a recent meeting regarding the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines in polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan pointed out that the need of trusted technology to ensure the transparency and fairness of elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Points Out the Need of Technology In Elections

Many plans regarding the future of voting were also discussed which involved the development of an EVM by the Ministry of Science and Technology by May 31st and even provides a proper demo. Moreover, a committee had been developed under the chairmanship of the ECP secretary who will cover all the progress done in regards to the implementation of the EVM.

Just recently, PM Imran Khan had ordered concerned authorities to expedite efforts to introduce the e-voting system during a cabinet meeting. In November 2020, PM Imran Khan had announced electoral reforms for free and fair elections in the country.

The reforms included an e-voting system for general elections, open balloting through a show of hands during Senate elections. It also allows overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes so that they could become part of the democratic process as well.

The development is in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to introduce an e-voting system in the next general elections. It will help to ensure impartial and transparent voting.

Source: TechJuice