The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) have reached a consensus to reopen educational institutes with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across the country in the first week of September. The Ministry of Education will forward its recommendations to the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to take a final decision with regard to the resumption of academic activities in the country.

A meeting was held, presided over by the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood along with the provincial education ministers through video link. It was decided to reopen schools with all the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place. It was also decided that examinations will be conducted with SOPs while COVID-19 situation in the country will be reviewed before the opening of the educational institutions.

Educational Institutes to Re-Open in September

All provincial education ministers agreed to the proposal, adding that before opening an educational institution the situation of Covid-19 will be reviewed and two meetings of IPEMC would be convened during this period.

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association has categorically rejected the government’s decision to keep educational institutes closed further till September, saying it was “illogical”. They said that the institutes must be reopened immediately under strict SOPs instead of waiting for months.

It was suggested that educational institutes should be reopened immediately to prevent children from wasting their school year, adding that the closure of educational institutes due to coronavirus had closed small institutions, while thousands of people working in them, including teachers had lost their jobs.

