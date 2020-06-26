Educational Institutions to remain close, clarifies Minister

Reiterating rumours and misunderstandings, Federal Minister of Education, Shafqat Mehmood said no decision has been taken to open educational institutions by July 15. He replied to the public poll by singer Ali Zafar on Twitter social networking platform where the singer inquired about the plan by the federal government to reopen the educational institutions by Jul 15.

In a tweet, Ali Zafar asked, “Do you comply with the proposal / decision by Federal Govts to reopen educational institutions by July 15.

Students in the COVID-19 waited to get a nod from policy makers regarding the reopening of educational facilities, but the government took very cautious action to curb the spread of the the virus and to resume online classes so that the academic year would not be disrupted.

The reopening of classrooms, colleges , and universities is difficult for the government as the parents are worried about the protection and health of the children. There are also expected learning losses during the current closures of educational institutions as online classes were welcoming step but not for everyone and students raised their voices on social media as well as some protests were also staged.

Imran Khan also praised the Federal Education Minister yesterday after deliberate consultations with all stakeholders for bringing about uniform education and seminary reforms.