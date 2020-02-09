The final jury round for Effie Awards Pakistan was held on 7th February 2020 in Karachi. The annual program organized by Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) honors marketing ideas that demonstrate exceptional creativity and ‘reward ideas that work’. Effie Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the advertising industry across the world.

Effie Awards 2020: 2nd Jury Round Concludes in Karachi

This year’s competition, the second one to be held under the Effie Pakistan banner, was initiated in September 2019. The first jury round was held on 17th and 18th January where 214 entries were scored by a 76 member jury. At the final round, 56 individuals including veterans and experienced professionals from a wide range of industries came together to evaluate 87 shortlisted entries. The jury sessions were sponsored by Kantar Pakistan.

Addressing the jurors, Tariq Ikram, Jury Chair for Effie Awards 2020 and one of the founding members of PAS appreciated the commitment and zeal shown by all members of the respected fraternity.

Brands from a diverse range of industries submitted their best marketing campaigns to compete against one another for the coveted prize. Each of the entries is evaluated based on 4 key areas, i.e. challenge and objectives, insights and strategic idea, creative execution, and results. The jury members score written briefs along with visual reels to determine a collective score for each campaign.

The awards show will be held on 11th April 2020 where the winners of Gold, Silver and Bronze categories in the 2nd Effie Awards Pakistan will be honoured at a ceremony attended by journalists, senior executives of major organizations, media agencies and other respected professionals from their respective industries. Effie Pakistan finalists and winners will also have the opportunity to feature on the Global Effie Index which is one of the most comprehensive global rankings of marketing effectiveness.

Effie Pakistan is part of a global award program which includes 50 national, 4 regional and 1 global award program. It aims to highlight the most innovative and breakthrough practitioners of marketing effectiveness and is a symbol of achievement that is widely respected worldwide.