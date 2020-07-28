Egypt wants to Collaborate with Pakistan in the Field of ITC

Ambassador of Egypt in Pakistan Dr Tarek Dahroug called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Tuesday. The Federal Minister for IT welcomed the Ambassador of Egypt in his office, and matters of mutual interests and related to information technology were discussed during the meeting. Egypt wants to Collaborate with Pakistan in the field of IT & Telecom.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Member IT Syed Junaid Imam were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, both sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of information technology and telecommunication.

The Federal Minister for IT said that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Egypt. He said that the Ministry of IT is taking every possible step for the promotion of information technology and digitalization in the country. Establishing of the IT Parks and provision of broadband services across the country are included in our priorities, he added.

Ambassador of Egypt said that the performance of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is laudable and Egypt wanted collaboration between the two countries in the field of information technology and telecommunication.

Earlier, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui briefed the Ambassador of Egypt about the Ministry of IT’s functions and projects.