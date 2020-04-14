Ehsaas Kafalat Program Gets Underway Through ‘S-Paisa’

Special Communications Organization (SCO), the largest telecom service provider in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), has started cash disbursement through its financial service “S-Paisa” under Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Kafalat program. In this regard, payment of relief package is being given at government’s specified areas (Camp sites) through bio-metric verification in 73 locations of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and 87 locations in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Under this program, due to Coronavirus lockdown, the deserving families will receive Rs. 12000/- for 4 months. Keep in mind that under Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Kafalat program, SCO is providing free of cost financial assistance through S-Paisa in collaboration with Bank Alfalah in AJ&K and GB. Till date, over 20,000 beneficiaries have received amount through this program

SCO is already distributing payments to beneficiaries in AJ&K and GB under Benazir Income Support Program (Now Ehsaas Kafalat Program). Through S-paisa, SCO has enabled beneficiaries to register and get their disbursements by bringing financial services to the local corner shop and developed a cash distributing solution for the people of far flung areas where banks and other financial institutions have no access.

By offering customers innovative digital financial solutions, SCO is aligned with its vision