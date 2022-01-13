Ehsaas Scholarship Program for Undergraduates Begins: Apply Now

Education is a pivotal factor in the development of any country. It is not only important for the nation’s betterment. But also, aware people of rights and wrongs. Free education is the basic right of citizens. In the same scenario, the Government of Pakistan is taking initiatives to empower youth with free education. Not only now, there were different scholarship schemes in the past too. Ehsaas Program is gaining quite popularity in Pakistan. So far, different categories of programs are available. In these categories, the scholarship scheme is one of the prominent ones.

Punjab University Ehsaas Program

Finally, Ehsaas Program’s Phase III scholarships for the undergrads are started. This time, it starts from the famous Punjab University. The Punjab University is encouraging students to apply online for free study for normal students. Punjab University is now offering scholarships to undergraduates under the Ehsaas Program. Tuition and financial aid will be granted to worthy students as part of the program. This institution is asking deserving students for information. Only those undergraduate students will get the scholarships who will apply under Phase III.

The government is planning to provide almost 50,000 scholarships under this phase. Among the scholarships, 50% of the scholarships are for females. It is an encouraging thing for the women of the country. They can come forward and avail the opportunity.

How to Apply?

Well, it is now very easy to apply for the scholarship program. Visit the official website www.ehsaas.hec.gov.pk. All the information regarding the eligibility and criteria is available there. If in case, you don’t understand the terms, you can ask your respective university information office. They will guide you about the documents and other necessary things. Remember that the applications from the HEC website or BISP will not be acceptable.

You can always look for information and details from the official Ehsaas Program website. Visit the website and apply if you are eligible.

Also read: Ethereum is Capable of Revolutionizing the Way We Use the Internet