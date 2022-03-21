If you’re playing Elden Ring on PC, you might wish to temporarily disable the game’s online capability. Some malicious individuals have discovered a hack that can drive PC users into an unending death loop, according to a Reddit report.

In a video uploaded on Twitter by Elden Ring Update, you can see the vulnerability in action. A hacker will break into your game and use a special skill to make Elden Ring crash. When you reload your save, your character will die again and again. Elden Ring is a large game, and some players have claimed to have lost up to 100 hours of gaming as a result of this.

Elden Ring Players’ Save Files are Getting Hacked: Report

If this sounds familiar, it’s because Dark Souls 3’s multiplayer features were recently disabled by FromSoftware after a hacker discovered a weakness in the game that allowed them to remotely execute code. Since February, the studio has been attempting to resolve the issue.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have yet to comment on the exploit. When they say something about it, we’ll update this article. In the meanwhile, playing offline is your best bet. If that fails, you’ll want to back up your savings on a frequent basis in case the exploit is used on one of your characters. It is possible to save a game in the worst-case situation, but it is a difficult process. When you reload the game, hit Alt F4 before your character dies, and then rapidly fast travel to a Site of Grace.

Check out? Elder Scrolls Online Brings Support for Native 4K, HDR on Google Stadia