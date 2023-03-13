Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree – Storyline, Gameplay, Release Date

Advertisement

Game lovers have been eagerly awaiting FromSoftware’s announcement of Elden Ring’s DLC, and it’s now arrived with a frightening name: Shadow of the Erdtree. It can be argued that the Erdtree itself is a parasite in the Lands Between, so if there’s something even worse on the horizon, it must be incredibly dangerous. Furthermore, nothing excites soulsborne fans more than evil beings seeking to kill them.

Storyline:

Currently, we only have the official artwork announcing the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion to work with. Since the Erdtree appears to be scorched and dying, there is suspicion that this may occur after the main game and continuation of the story takes place. It would be intriguing to study the consequences of the player’s final decision at the conclusion of the game.

In addition, there are rumors that the guy with long blonde hair riding Torrent in the image is actually Miquella, the brother of everyone’s favorite boss, Malenia. If you recall battling Mohg, Lord of Blood, you will recall that the cocoon behind him was intended to hold Miquella.

Considering we never interact with Miquella in the game, it would be wonderful to see him in the expansion, particularly if he is a helpful NPC. The majority of his biography, after all, surrounds his efforts to save his sister from the Scarlet Rot. So he must be good, correct? Unless he’s angry with us for murdering his sister.

Gameplay:

Shadow of the Erdtree will not significantly alter the gameplay of the original Elden Ring, but it will include a plethora of new stuff. In past expansions for other soulsborne games, we received new weapons, armour, gear, quests, bosses, and regions, among other things.

The most exciting aspect of an expansion is that the additional content in a soulsborne game nearly always affects how we construct our characters. Bloodborne, for instance, offered new trick weapons that allow you to entirely modify your gameplay.

No Release Date as of yet:

Shadow of the Erdtree was first revealed on Twitter on February 28, 2023. We do not currently have an official release date, but we anticipate a launch this year.

