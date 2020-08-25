In the past several months, Google Stadia’s game library is slowly growing and Bethseda’s Elder Scrolls Online is one of the biggest additions. This game has now brought an update which is coming with a native 4K support.

Elder Scrolls Online Brings Support for Native 4K, HDR on Google Stadia

Elder Scrolls Online v6.1.5 has introduced some new changes to the base game while delivers two key changes to stadia. The first one is support for native 4K resolution. Now, Elder Scrolls Online joins the list of games that run natively at 4K on Stadia. Stadia’s version of Elder Scrolls Online is now also supporting HDR.

This update is also coming with bugfixes. You can check out the full, Stadia-centric changelog in the below list. The update is already available on Stadia.

Enabled the High Dynamic Range (HDR) setting for Stadia! This can be enabled or disabled from the Stadia app settings.

Please note some scenes with darker areas may display a stronger blue tint while HDR is enabled.

Native 4K resolution is now available.

First-time players on Chromecast will need to first create a new ESO account or link an existing ESO account here.

Updated the Controls Menu to use icons for gamepad bindings.

Fixed an issue that prevented you from changing gamepad keybinds from the controls menu while automatic input switching was enabled.

Updated some error and disclaimer text.

Fixed an issue where you could be kicked to the login screen and unable to log in after joining a group.

Updated an error message to include Stadia when attempting to log into ESO with a platform-specific account from outside that platform.

The game will now swap to Keyboard Mode if keyboard input is received while in Gamepad Mode.

Fixed an issue where you were unable to mount or open your map if using the PS4 DualShock Touchpad.

Fixed several issues where some game settings failed to save.

Fixed an issue where you could not be invited to a group unless both players were friends in-game.

Fixed an issue where players invited to a group who were already in a group did not receive any error message. Inviting players will now also receive an error message.

