According to Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the Election Commission of Pakistan will soon have its e-voting technology. The minister made this announcement during a press conference in Daska. Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present.

Election Commission to Get e-voting Technology Soon: Fawad Chaudhry

The development is in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to introduce an e-voting system in the next general elections. It will help to ensure impartial and transparent voting.

According to reports, the government has developed the e-voting technology in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics (NIE), National University of Science and Technology (NUST), and COMSATS University.

Last week, PM Imran Khan had ordered concerned authorities to expedite efforts to introduce the e-voting system during a cabinet meeting. In November 2020, PM Imran Khan had announced electoral reforms for free and fair elections in the country.

The reforms included an e-voting system for general elections, open balloting through a show of hands during Senate elections, and allowing overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes so that they could become part of the democratic process as well.

He said the government has also presented an election reform bill to adopt an electronic voting system in elections.

Source: TechJuice