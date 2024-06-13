In an effort to address the transportation challenges faced by the citizens of Rawalpindi, the city is set to launch an electric bus service next year. This initiative, known as the Rawalpindi Electric Bus Service, aims to provide a more efficient and environmentally friendly mode of transportation. The service will cover six routes, including a significant connection from Taxila, Wah Cantt, IJ Principal Road to Octori 26, and another linking Daultala with Rawalpindi.

Electric Bus Service Set to Launch Next Year in Rawalpindi

Routes and Coverage

The planned routes for the electric buses will cover key areas, ensuring that a large number of citizens can benefit from the new service. The major routes include:

Taxila to Wah Cantt and IJ Principal Road to Octori 26: This route is expected to ease the commute for individuals travelling between these bustling areas.

Daultala to Rawalpindi: This route will provide a direct connection for people commuting from Daultala to the main city, reducing travel time and congestion.

Metrobus Track Maintenance

In addition to the introduction of the electric bus service, maintenance work on the existing Metrobus tracks is also underway. Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan announced these plans during a recent press conference. He emphasized his commitment to addressing the transportation and traffic management issues under the directive of Chief Minister Mariam Nawaz Sharif.

Government Involvement and Oversight

Minister Khan highlighted the continuous neglect of the Metrobus organization’s maintenance by the previous government over the past eight to nine years. To rectify this, repair work will commence in June and will complete in December. These efforts underscore the government’s dedication to improving urban mobility and also ensuring the longevity of the city’s transportation infrastructure.

Consultations with members of national and provincial assemblies are currently underway to fine-tune the routes and operational plans for the electric bus service. Local MNAs and MPAs are actively participating in these reviews to ensure that the new routes effectively meet the needs of the community.

The introduction of the Rawalpindi Electric Bus Service not only promises to enhance the city’s transportation services but also represents a significant step towards sustainable and modernized urban mobility solutions. By adopting electric buses, the city aims to reduce its carbon footprint and also provide a cleaner, more efficient means of transportation for its residents.

The upcoming launch of the electric bus service in Rawalpindi marks a crucial development in the city’s transportation landscape. With its focus on sustainability, efficiency, and comprehensive coverage, this initiative will significantly improve the daily commute for many citizens while also contributing to the broader goal of reducing environmental impact. The combined efforts of government officials and community representatives highlight a unified approach to tackling the city’s transportation challenges, paving the way for a brighter, greener future for Rawalpindi.

