Electric Vehicles are Our Top Priority: Fawad Husain

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Husain at the 23rd Sustainable Development Conference organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) noted that the government has three top priorities including agriculture, electronics, and manufacturing of electric vehicles. The government is working to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the country.

According to Fawad Hussain, all areas of the traditional economy has been affected by electric technology and the advanced countries are working to bring advancement in both civil and defence engineering.

Other than that, Pakistan also shared a plan in August in which it revealed that the country is going to boost the share of renewable energy to 30 per cent by 2030, up from about 4 per cent today. The aim of the Government is to increase the share of renewables in the power mix to 30 per cent by 2025 during the first phase. In June, Pakistan’s ambitious electric vehicle (EV) policy was approved for implementation.

In a Conference, the Minister highlighted some other points too. He said that there is need to bring improvement in the investment-based health sector. Moreover, the private partners should also be encouraged to invest as it has huge potential.

The minister said, “About synchronising academia with industries that at least 40 universities have been tasked to adopt schools for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.”

He also said that there is a need to promote local partnerships, especially in manufacturing solar panels and batteries with China. The minister is in the favour of privatisation and wants the government should limit itself only to regulation.

