Electric Vehicles Dominate World Car Awards Held at New York

As we all know, our mother earth is facing a serious pollution crisis. In order to tackle it, we must cut CO2 emissions. Consequently, the vehicle industry is revolutionizing with the advent of electric vehicles. Recently, the EVs won the majority of the World Car Awards presented at the New York Auto Show this week. This is the first time that electric vehicles have swept the annual prize. The prizes, which were selected by 102 jurors from 33 nations, highlight the industry’s rapid shift to electric vehicles.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 won three of the six prize categories, including World Car of the Year, World Electric Car, and World Car Design. The Hyundai EV beat the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Kia EV6 from its sister brand to take first place.

Encompassing efficient powertrain technology, cutting-edge features, and futuristic utilitarian style, the crossover reflects the automaker’s next-generation mobility strategy.

On the other hand, for its performance and premium cabin, the Mercedes-Benz EQS, a futuristic, electrified version of the automaker’s S-Class executive sedan, was awarded World Luxury Car.

The Audi e-Tron GT won the title of World Performance Car. It combines athletic performance with everyday practicality. “With the Audi e-Tron GT, our main goal was to rethink the gran Turismo mentality for the electric age,” explains Christiane Zorn, Audi’s product marketing director.

The Toyota Yaris Cross, which won the World Urban Car category, was the lone exception. Toyota’s compact city car, on the other hand, is a fuel-efficient, low-emission hybrid.

“We will use this award as inspiration moving forward as we continue to build high-quality cars that can meet our customers’ expectations and promote ecologically friendly vehicles that can help cut CO2 emissions,” said Toyota Chief Engineer Takatomo Suzuki in a statement.

