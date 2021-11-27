The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written a letter to the government for the release of funds. For the use of the Electronic Voting Machines in the upcoming general elections of 2023, ECP needs funds from the government.

At least 8,00,000 EVMs will be mass-produced for the upcoming general elections. For this, ECP requires a huge amount of money to proceed. The letter also asked for a warehouse to keep the 8,00,000 EVMs in a secure place.

ECP asks Govt to Release Funds for Electronic Voting Machines

ECP looks to develop proper infrastructure for the elections and monitor the entire process without any difficulty. For the development of infrastructure, ECP has requested the government to release the funds as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, the federal cabinet formed a ministerial committee to liaise with the ECP to ensure implementation of the recently passed legislation on electoral reforms, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced.

At a post-cabinet meeting press conference, the information minister had announced that the next general elections would “surely be held” through EVMs and that overseas Pakistanis would be able to cast their votes.

Source: Geo News