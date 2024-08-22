Elevate Your Emails: Google Gemini AI Unveils New Polishing Tools

Google Gemini AI, Help Me Write, is getting new polishing tools. This popular feature, originally found in Gmail, has expanded to Chrome and now offers a range of writing suggestions and rewrites. And now, there are even more exciting features on the horizon.

With the latest update, Help Me Write now includes a handy new option for refining your email drafts. Whether you’re using a web browser or a mobile device, you can now choose from three options: Formalize, Elaborate, or Shorten.

Formalize: Want your email to sound more professional? This option will help you polish your language and tone, making your message more appropriate for formal settings.

Want your email to sound more professional? This option will help you polish your language and tone, making your message more appropriate for formal settings. Elaborate: Need to add more detail or context to your email? This option will suggest ways to expand on your ideas and provide a more comprehensive message.

Need to add more detail or context to your email? This option will suggest ways to expand on your ideas and provide a more comprehensive message. Shorten: Looking to keep your email concise and to the point? This option will help you streamline your message and remove any unnecessary words or phrases.

To use these new features, simply start drafting your email and select the appropriate option from the Help Me Write menu. With just a few clicks, you can transform your rough draft into a polished and effective message.

New Shortcuts for Quick Access

In addition to the new polishing options, Help Me Write is also getting two new shortcuts for easier access. On mobile devices, the Help Me Write option will now appear in the body of your email draft, making it more convenient to use. Plus, you can now quickly access the Refine My Draft feature by swiping on the screen. This feature will appear when you have at least 12 words in your draft, allowing you to easily polish, formalize, elaborate, or shorten your message with a simple gesture.

Availability and Future Plans

These new features are currently available to Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, and users with the Google One AI premium. While they are currently enabled by default, there is no admin control for this feature at the moment.

It’s worth noting that these features are still in development, so there’s a possibility that more changes or improvements may be on the horizon. However, these new additions to Help Me Write are a significant step forward and demonstrate Google’s commitment to providing users with the best possible writing assistance.

