If you want to apply for a PPSC job but don’t know the eligibility criteria, don’t worry. We have got you covered. In this blog, I’ll share the eligibility criteria for PPSC jobs 2023, including all factors such as age, qualification, etc. Let’s get started!

Age Limit For PPSC Jobs 2023

The department secretary typically specifies the age limit for each position. It appears as part of the advertisement. Any applicant who wants to apply for a particular PPSC position must be within the department’s age restrictions. The secretary of the department also provides age relaxation to everyone fulfilling the pre-requisite criteria for the post. Generally, the relaxation in the upper age limit is 5 years for males and 8 years for female candidates. The age relaxation for government servants is usually mentioned in the advertisement.

The age of any aspirant is calculated from the date of birth written on the matriculation certificate or any relevant certificate. If a person has appeared in any other examination equivalent to a secondary school certificate, for instance, an O-level bearing no date of birth, then he or she will be required to deliver:

School Leaving Certificate bearing his/her date of birth

CNIC issued by NADRA

It is important to note that a candidate will not qualify for a PPSC-advertised position if they are even one day underage or overage. Moreover, employees of the Federal Government/Semi-Government, local bodies, or autonomous bodies of the Federal Government/Provincial Government will not be permitted age concessions for the duration of their service in such organizations.

Age Relaxation For Adhoc Employees Of Punjab Government

The aspirants who are working constantly on an ad hoc basis in the Punjab Government are permitted the following relaxation regarding the upper age limit:

a. The duration of their constant service on an ad hoc basis will be subtracted from their age. This concession is given to a candidate for any job in the Commission except for the Combined Competitive Examination and Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates.

b. Any candidate who was already granted some age relaxation at the time of ad-hoc appointment against a post will be allowed to get such relaxation, provided that:

1. The candidate applies to the commission for selection to the same post after being appointed on an ad hoc basis.

2. The candidate submits a certificate from the appointing authority.

Age Relaxation For Contract Employees Of Punjab Government

When a candidate has rendered services on a contract basis under the Punjab Government, the duration of his/her service is excluded from his/her age, provided that the upper age limit does not exceed 35 years.

Qualification

The qualifications listed for the post in the advertisement determine a candidate’s eligibility. The point worth mentioning here is that higher and additional qualifications will not be considered if a contender does not possess the advertised qualifications. If a candidate attains two degrees in the same academic year, they will not be considered. Only one degree will be considered for the applied post at a time. Applications of candidates whose results have not been officially announced by the board or university on or before the closing date will not be considered.

Experience

PPSC does not count any internship, training, or part-time job as required experience for a specific post unless it is mentioned in the advertisement or service rules. If the Head of Institution or Appointing Authority has issued a notification or order supporting your experience, PPSC will only take it into account. You can submit an experience certificate along with an appointment letter(s) by the appointing authority, head of institution, organization, or department under the rules. PSSC will accept it.