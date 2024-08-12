Elliptic Labs’ Proximity Sensor Redefines vivo V40 Pro Experience

Elliptic Labs, a global leader in AI software and Virtual Smart Sensors, continues to make strides in the tech space with its innovative solutions. In a recent development, the company proudly announced that its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY is now integrated into vivo’s latest flagship smartphone, the vivo V40 Pro. This marks the 15th vivo smartphone to feature Elliptic Labs’ cutting-edge technology.

The vivo V40 Pro will be available globally soon. It leverages the power of Elliptic Labs’ partner, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ chipset. Moreover, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor integration reflects a strong, ongoing collaboration between vivo and Elliptic Labs, highlighting the latter’s position as a key player in the AI and smartphone industries. Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs stated:

“The vivo V40 Pro represents a significant milestone as the 15th vivo device to harness our AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY. vivo is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers that truly understands the value and potential of our AI-driven Small Sensing Models (SSMs). These models are at the core of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™, which enables devices to be more environmentally friendly, intelligent, and user-centric.”

How does ‘INNER BEAUTY’ work?

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY is a software-based solution. It detects when a user brings their phone close to their ear during a call. This action prompts the smartphone to turn off its display and disable touch functionality. In this way, it helps in preventing accidental hang-ups or unintended actions. Moreover, this feature saves battery life by deactivating the screen when not in use.

What sets Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor apart is its software-only approach. It eliminates the need for dedicated hardware sensors. Moreover, it reduces production costs and mitigates supply chain risks, making it an appealing solution for smartphone manufacturers. By substituting traditional hardware with innovative software solutions, Elliptic Labs is paving the way for a more sustainable and cost-effective future in mobile technology. Isn’t it? The company’s commitment to extending AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion technologies is evident in its continued partnership with global giants like vivo. What do you think of this groundbreaking technology? Do share with us in the comment section.

