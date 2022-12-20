Elon Musk Announces New Strategy on his poll to step down as CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk started a poll asking users if he should be stepping down as CEO of Twitter. As expected, more than 10 million people voted against him stepping down as Twitter’s CEO. It should be mentioned here that Elon had promised to abide by the results of this poll. The poll to step down as CEO of Twitter closed today and 57.5% of users believed that he should step down as the head of the company.

Though Musk is quite an active user when it comes to Twitter, following the results he remained silent for some hours. After taking much time, he responded by saying “interesting” to the comments of users who were of the opinion that the poll was skewed by fake accounts.

Poll to step down as CEO of Twitter goes Against Elon Musk

One of the users suggested that only Blue tick subscribers should be able t participate in the poll. Over this Elon Musk replied that it was a good suggestion and company will make this change. It means soon Over this, Elon Musk will tweet that from now on only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls.

Twitter blue was also very famous in the past days since Elon musk made this subscription paid and people paid for getting a verified badge.

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

While no one can force Elon to leave the company with this poll, however, it shows that due to his strict measures, people are not much happy with him.

Initally the paid blue tick was criticized, later on, journalists also highlighted the issue of the account that was banned for tracking Elon’s jet locations. Moreover, yesterday, the company announced the banning of links from other social media accounts. No doubt, people are not happy about all this is happening.

The idea of stepping down as the CEO of Twitter is not new, since it was long hinted at before the Twitter poll was published. Elon Musk has told Delaware judge that he is planning to reduce his time at Twitter and find someone else to run it.

Will he step down? What do you think?

