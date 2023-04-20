Elon Musk Announces Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event In Third Quarter of 2023

Recently, Elon Musk revealed in an earnings call with investors that Tesla will have a delivery event for its long-delayed Cybertruck in the third quarter of 2023. It is no doubt a good piece of information for the people who have been waiting for the Tesla Cybertruck Delivery event. There had been no words regarding the exact dates yet however, the delivery event will take place in the third quarter of 2023.
Brace Yourselves For The Highly Anticipated Tesla Cybertruck Delivery event
It is more than three years since the initial announcement of Cybertruck delivery. Reports claim that Cybertruck production is expected to start this summer. However, let me tell you that volume production won’t begin until next year according to Musk. He stated:
“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going, and this is really a very radical product. It’s not made in the way that other cars are made.”
When Musk was asked about updated specs, such as range or unique features he demurred that those details will be revealed during the hand-off event. He further said:
“One thing I am confident of saying is that it’s an incredible product. It’s a Hall of Famer.”
Reports claim that one of the main causes for the delay is the company’s decision to make the Cybertruck out of stainless steel. It would not be wrong to say that it will cost more than steel typically used in auto manufacturing. This is because it can’t be stamped into fenders and other parts due to its tendency to spring back into its original shape. Moreover, it also requires special welding techniques. All the less crucial parts including windshield wipers also need to be custom-made due to Cybertruck’s outstanding design. All these things have made the Cybertruck production more complicated as compared to other Tesla’s other vehicles.
